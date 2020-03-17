Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $4.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $3.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $42.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

ARVN opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.