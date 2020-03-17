Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

