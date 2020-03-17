Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Downgraded by B. Riley

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 260.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lowered Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ PUMP traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,962. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.