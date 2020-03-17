Asante Solutions (PUMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Asante Solutions to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

