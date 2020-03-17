Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Position Increased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.11. 2,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.81. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $145.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

