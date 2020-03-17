Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Downgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AIAPF remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

