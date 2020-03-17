ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ASBFY stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. 75,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

