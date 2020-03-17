ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASBFY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. 75,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,083. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

