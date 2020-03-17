Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 110,441 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,441 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $151,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15,096.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,819,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,544 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,598,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,168,566. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

