Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,960 ($38.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,914.09 ($38.33).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,642 ($21.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 2,044 ($26.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,446.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,426.87.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

