Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARGGY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ARGGY traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 32,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,818. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

