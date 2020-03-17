At Home Group (HOME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HOME stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 670,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $2,124,882.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair cut shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

