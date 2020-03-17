At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) is CAS Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,106 shares during the period. At Home Group comprises about 8.0% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned about 13.75% of At Home Group worth $48,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOME. State Street Corp increased its holdings in At Home Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth about $3,773,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in At Home Group by 360.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 270,831 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in At Home Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 670,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOME has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of HOME stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.10.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.