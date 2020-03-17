Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.05. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 239 ($3.14).

In other news, insider Alberto Lavandeira bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($69,455.41).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

