Atheios (ATH) Hits Market Capitalization of $3,701.93

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $3,701.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

