ATLANT Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and YoBit. ATLANT has a market cap of $792,932.93 and approximately $57.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 403.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.02229583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00192796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035396 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Exrates, YoBit, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

