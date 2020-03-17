ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS: ATASY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2020 – ATLANTIA SPA/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – ATLANTIA SPA/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/5/2020 – ATLANTIA SPA/ADR was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/4/2020 – ATLANTIA SPA/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – ATLANTIA SPA/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – ATLANTIA SPA/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – ATLANTIA SPA/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ATASY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 224,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,995. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.50. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

