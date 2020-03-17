Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.40. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

