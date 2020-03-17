Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) versus Black Stone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BSM) Financial Survey

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Atlas Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 2.09 $214.37 million $1.16 4.27 Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.03 -$13.82 million N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and Atlas Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $13.81, suggesting a potential upside of 179.04%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 36.88% 21.08% 10.63% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Atlas Energy Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

