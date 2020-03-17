Atlas Protocol Trading Down 54.6% Over Last Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 54.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $205,316.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

