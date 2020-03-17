ATN Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, RightBTC, BigONE and Allcoin. ATN has a market cap of $473,364.58 and $5,759.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATN has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 400.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.02218244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00192781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035264 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The official website for ATN is atn.io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, RightBTC, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

