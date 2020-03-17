Atonomi (ATMI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $74,402.34 and approximately $30.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Atonomi

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

