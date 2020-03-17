Auctus Hits Market Cap of $236,005.37 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $236,005.37 and approximately $314.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

