Authorship One Day Trading Volume Tops $35.00 (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Authorship has a total market capitalization of $3,598.54 and approximately $35.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Authorship token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, Authorship has traded down 43.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Authorship alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 401.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.02222816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00192396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Authorship Profile

Authorship’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com.

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Authorship Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Authorship and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.