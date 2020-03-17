Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 653 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 688 ($9.05) to GBX 653 ($8.59) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 580.44 ($7.64).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 384.50 ($5.06) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 541.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 547.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

