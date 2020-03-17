Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,206 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Automatic Data Processing worth $152,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,337,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 170,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $122.05 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

