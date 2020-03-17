Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $940.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 7,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

