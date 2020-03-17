AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 120.85% and a negative return on equity of 561.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

