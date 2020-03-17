AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

About AVEVA Group

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, and the Middle East. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.