Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel Ryan Hart Buys 7,500 Shares

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel Ryan Hart purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,475.00.

CDMO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 44,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,682. Avid Bioservices Inc has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 804,833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 450,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

