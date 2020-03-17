Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVRO stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.46. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avrobio from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price objective on Avrobio from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

