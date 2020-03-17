AXA (AXAHY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AXA (OTCMKTS: AXAHY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2020 – AXA was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – AXA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/6/2020 – AXA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/5/2020 – AXA is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – AXA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/29/2020 – AXA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – AXA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of AXA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Axa SA has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

