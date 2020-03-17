Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZUL. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. 2,826,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,127. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. Azul has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Azul by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Azul by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

