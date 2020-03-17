Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.92% of Azure Power Global worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 797,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NYSE AZRE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,475. Azure Power Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $618.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Ltd will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

