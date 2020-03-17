B. Riley Cuts BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Price Target to $8.00

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 327.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

BBX stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $234.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.85. BBX Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.08 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 5,892.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BBX Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

