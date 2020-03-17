B. Riley Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from to in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.24.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $15.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.30. 3,668,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,838 shares of company stock worth $13,873,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $472,627,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

