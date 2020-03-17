B. Riley Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $31.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

