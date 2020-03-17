B. Riley Cuts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $43.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

