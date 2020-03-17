B. Riley Cuts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $23.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 145.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

TMHC opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after buying an additional 1,438,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,804,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,906,000 after purchasing an additional 923,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 742,793 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,261,000 after purchasing an additional 619,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

