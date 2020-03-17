B. Riley Cuts XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $18.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s current price.

XPEL stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.59. XPEL has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $2,475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

