B. Riley Downgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Neutral

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s current price.

TGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of TGLS opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

