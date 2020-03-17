B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 339,656 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 339,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $866,122.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 129,260 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $325,735.20.

On Wednesday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 718,343 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,363,348.47.

On Monday, March 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 100,465 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $396,836.75.

On Monday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 90,060 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $779,019.00.

On Friday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 29,600 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $262,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 30,638 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $282,175.98.

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $965,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 11,202 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,284.94.

On Wednesday, February 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,828 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $142,704.96.

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $488.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 172,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,896. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $541.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 29.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

