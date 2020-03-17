B. Riley Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $31.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerstein Fisher purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Meeder Asset Management grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management now owns 44,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Russell Frank Co grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 38,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.