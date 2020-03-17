B. Riley Lowers Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $8.00

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Select Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of WTTR opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $350.11 million, a P/E ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

