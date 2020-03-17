B. Riley Trims Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Target Price to $1.50

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

