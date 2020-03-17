Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €108.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €108.00 ($125.58) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWC. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.60 ($119.30).

CWC traded up €2.90 ($3.37) on Tuesday, hitting €82.50 ($95.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €94.27. The firm has a market cap of $593.68 million and a P/E ratio of 15.65. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.10 ($88.49) and a 12 month high of €111.80 ($130.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

