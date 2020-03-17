Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €113.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €113.00 ($131.40) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 210.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.67 ($119.38).

SIX2 traded down €6.12 ($7.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €36.44 ($42.37). 292,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a twelve month low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a twelve month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.48.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

