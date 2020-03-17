BaaSid (BAAS) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $31,946.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 463.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.02233745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.