BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £146.10 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £146.10 ($192.19).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 23 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 658 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £151.34 ($199.08).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Charles Woodburn purchased 26 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £153.40 ($201.79).

BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 14.10 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 482.90 ($6.35). 17,143,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 619.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 584.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 703.50 ($9.25).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

