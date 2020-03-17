Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €3.90 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €3.90 ($4.53) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.45 ($6.34) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.37 ($7.41) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.32 ($6.19).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

